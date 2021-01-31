Truadvice LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Truadvice LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up about 1.1% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,325. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

