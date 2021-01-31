Truadvice LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period.

PFFD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 1,114,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

