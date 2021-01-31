Truadvice LLC Sells 7,585 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,956 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

