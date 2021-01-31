TrueChain Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $21.24 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00908900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.79 or 0.04473674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020237 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

