Truist Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $101.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

