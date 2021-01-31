Truist Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $290.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by Truist from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Shares of CACI opened at $241.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average of $227.69. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in CACI International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

