Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

