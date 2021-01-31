Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

