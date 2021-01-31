Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

