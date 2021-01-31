TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.74. 16,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 18,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,580.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

About TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:PIC.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:PIC.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.