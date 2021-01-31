TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TTGPF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.