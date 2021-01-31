Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWST stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,237 shares of company stock worth $35,804,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

