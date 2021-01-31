Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,209 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

