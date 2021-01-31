UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a market cap of £68.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,939.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,761.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

