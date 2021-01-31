UBS Group’s (UBS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 387,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

