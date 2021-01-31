Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

RARE stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.