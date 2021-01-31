Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 5.9%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.99. 1,327,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,806,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

