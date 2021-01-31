UMA Price Tops $10.99 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. UMA has a market capitalization of $612.50 million and $34.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $10.99 or 0.00033414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

