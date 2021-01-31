Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMICY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Umicore stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,725. Umicore has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

