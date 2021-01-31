Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $81.26 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

