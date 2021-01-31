Unification Trading 124.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Unification has a market cap of $1.36 million and $84,374.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 124.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

