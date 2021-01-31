Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.73 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.27 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $18.23 or 0.00054574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,310,379 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

