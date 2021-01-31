United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

