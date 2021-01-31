UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.14. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

