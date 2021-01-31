Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

