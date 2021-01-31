Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $4.75 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00014420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

