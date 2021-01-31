Usca Ria LLC Buys 800 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.