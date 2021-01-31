Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 1,495 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

