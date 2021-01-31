Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

