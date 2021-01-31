Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

