Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

NYSE PLTR opened at $35.18 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.