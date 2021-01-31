Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 818,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 131.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 697,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 395,667 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 692,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 17.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the period.

NYSE MEN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

