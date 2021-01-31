Usca Ria LLC Lowers Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $5,506,431.70. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

