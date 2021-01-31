Usca Ria LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $112.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97.

