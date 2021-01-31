Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,528 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $234.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.83.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

