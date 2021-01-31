USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $649,606.36

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $649,606.36 and $1,230.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,528.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.46 or 0.01218804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00534908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008876 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002406 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.