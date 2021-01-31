Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.30 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $7,398,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.