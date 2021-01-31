Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Valaris alerts:

OTCMKTS VALPQ opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.39). Valaris had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 304.39%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.40 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valaris (VALPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.