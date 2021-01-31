Valor Token (VALOR) Price Up 3% This Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.46 million and $275,783.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00922560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.15 or 0.04441710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020471 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

