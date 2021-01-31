Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in January

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.8 days.

Shares of Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Value Partners Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

