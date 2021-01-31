Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.55 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,982 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

