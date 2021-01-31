Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $137.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

