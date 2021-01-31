Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,440,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

