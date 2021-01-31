Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,908.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 110,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

