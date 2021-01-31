Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

