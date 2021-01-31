Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

