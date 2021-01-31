Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $218.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $94.30 and a 12-month high of $232.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94.

