Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $198.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.81.

