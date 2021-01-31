Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Cut by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $198.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49.

