Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 91,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 123,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

About Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

